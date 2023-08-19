Saints say Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode Friday night

Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested Friday night after experiencing a medical episode, according to the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints released the following statement:

"New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers."

TMZ had previously reported that Graham was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Police saw Graham wandering in traffic. When police attempted to arrest Graham, he resisted, according to TMZ.

The five-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Saints last month.