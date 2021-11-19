Kamara out for second straight week; Saints offensive line missing key starters

Trevor Siemian —who was sacked four times but the Titans' defense— will start behind center Sunday, but how will he fair against the Eagles?

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will play their second week without star running back Alvin Kamara, but wait, there's more.

Kamara has been ruled out because of a knee injury. He didn't practice Thursday or Friday.

Saints' standout offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were also ruled out due to injuries, begging the question: How will the Saints' offense perform against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday?

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian —who was sacked four times but the Titans' defense— will start behind center Sunday.

The Saints offense was able to lean on veteran running back Mark Ingram against the Titans, with four receptions, but the Saints offense will be short many players.

The Saints also waived rookie kicker Brian Johnson Friday after missing two extra-point kicks against the Titans. Recently signed veteran kicker Brett Maher was promoted from the practice squad.

Here's a list of some of the Saints players who won't play against the Eagles

Alvin Kamara RB out

Ryan Ramczyk OT out

Terron Armstead OT out

Ty Montgomery WR out

Taysom Hill QB questionable

Jameis Winston QB injured reserve

C.J. Gardner-Johnson DB injured reserve

Will Lutz K injured reserve

Michael Thomas physically unable to perform

Andreus Peat OG injured reserve