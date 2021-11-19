Kamara out for second straight week; Saints offensive line missing key starters

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will play their second week without star running back Alvin Kamara, but wait, there's more.
Kamara has been ruled out because of a knee injury. He didn't practice Thursday or Friday.
Saints' standout offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were also ruled out due to injuries, begging the question: How will the Saints' offense perform against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday?
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian —who was sacked four times but the Titans' defense— will start behind center Sunday.
The Saints offense was able to lean on veteran running back Mark Ingram against the Titans, with four receptions, but the Saints offense will be short many players.
The Saints also waived rookie kicker Brian Johnson Friday after missing two extra-point kicks against the Titans. Recently signed veteran kicker Brett Maher was promoted from the practice squad.
Here's a list of some of the Saints players who won't play against the Eagles
- Alvin Kamara RB out
- Ryan Ramczyk OT out
- Terron Armstead OT out
- Ty Montgomery WR out
- Taysom Hill QB questionable
- Jameis Winston QB injured reserve
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson DB injured reserve
- Will Lutz K injured reserve
- Michael Thomas physically unable to perform
- Andreus Peat OG injured reserve
