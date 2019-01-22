NEW ORLEANS — The Saints aren't going to Atlanta, but three more of them were just chosen to go to Orlando for the Pro Bowl.

According to the Saints, Alvin Kamara, Andrus Peat and Larry Warford were added to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster.

They'll replace three Rams players: Todd Gurley, Brandon Brooks and Zack Martin.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Max Unger and Terron Armstead would all sit out of the Pro Bowl to nurse injuries sustained during the season.

They were replaced by Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper and Chicago Bears Cody Whitehair and Charles Leno Jr.

Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan will also play for the NFC in this weekend's Pro Bowl.