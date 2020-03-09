Kamara returns to Saints practice amid contract negotiations

Kamara is due to become a restricted free agent after this season.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has returned to practice after declining to take the field in recent days because of his apparent dissatisfaction with progress on a contract extension.

He reported to training camp on time and said initially that he was not concerned with his contract status at all and focused more on his health and the upcoming season.

Kamara is slated to be paid about $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie NFL contract signed after he was a third-round pick in 2017.

