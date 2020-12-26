x
Kamara's 6 TDs tie NFL record; Saints beat Vikings 52-33

Kamara equealed a record set by Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers in 1929.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) breaks free past Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27), outside linebacker Eric Wilson (50) and defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) on a 40 year touchdown carry in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record by running for six touchdowns in a game and finished with a career-high 155 yards rushing to help New Orleans beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 and clinch their fourth straight NFC South title. 

Kamara sprinted for a 40-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive and added five more short scoring runs against a Minnesota defensive front hit hard by injuries.

Minnesota was eliminated from playoff contention while allowing the most points by any Vikings team since 1963.

