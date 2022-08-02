Kamara's lawyer appears for him in court, reports say

Kamara’s next court date is set for April 25.

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara's lawyer David Chesnoff appeared for him in court on Tuesday morning for his charge of battery resulting in bodily harm before the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, according to Fox reporter Nkiruka Azuka.

Azuka tweeted that Kamara was not present in court. Chesnoff said there is still evidence to go over in this case and requested 45 days before his next appearance.

The Saints star is accused of punching a man several times in an altercation involving several others the night before the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

Kamara's next court date is set for April 25. He could face jail time for his role in the incident. The NFL could also discipline him if he violated the league's personal conduct policy.