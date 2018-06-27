METAIRIE, La. - Dozens of kids learned about football and life skills from Steve Gleason and other New Orleans Saints players during a life skills football clinic Wednesday.

About 70 kids focused on fundamentals and skill development for both tackle and flag football. The kids also had the opportunity to learn passing drills from Saints’ star quarterback Drew Brees.

Others got a chance to brush up on their receiving skills from center Will Clapp.

In addition to football skills, the kids also took home life lessons like encouragement, responsibility and respect.

The first year of the Gleason Life Skills Football Clinic wraps up Wednesday.

