Kirchhoffer: One the Saints absolutely had to have

I think the Saints are looking to win out but they don’t have to win out to stay in the playoff race.

NEW ORLEANS — A huge day for the Saints because they are now continuing their playoff push. Now, they’re percentages aren’t great, but at least getting a win today kept the hopes alive and it also ended a five-game losing streak, the most since Sean Payton has been the coach of the Saints.

The win over the Jets 30-9, a huge bulk of the credit for that goes to Alvin Kamara with 120 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and 25 receiving yards was a big part of the offense. Taysom Hill also had a big day today. Even with that injured middle finger on his throwing hand, we saw him, not able to control the ball well, but enough to get the win. He even had two rushing touchdowns, Alvin Kamara even joking in the post game press conference that Taysom needed to slide on that last touchdown run.

Nonetheless they got the win without Cameron Jordan, without Mark Ingram, Ty Montgomery, Peter Werner and Ryan Ramczyk. They did welcome back Terron Armstead, which was a huge help on the left side.

Alvin Kamara, again, huge in this one and they are really going to need to rely on him as the weeks go on as we hope some of these guys can test out of COVID protocols and get some others back from injury.