Kirkland, Smith headline Saints' 16-man practice squad

NEW ORLEANS — A day after making roster cuts to reach the NFL's 53-man limit, the New Orleans Saints were busy Wednesday finalizing their practice squad.
The league allows teams to house 16 players on their scout team, and of those brought back former Lutcher High and LSU standout Jontre Kirklin and former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith were among the more notable rehires.
Kirklin signed with the team two weeks into training camp after injuries hit the receiving corps. Then Smith was brought in to bolster the Saints' linebacker group.
See the full practice squad below:
- LB Jaylon Smith
- LB Ryan Connelly
- LB Ty Summers
- LB Anfernee Orji
- S Johnathan Abram
- CB Anthony Johnson
- DE Niko Lalos
- DE Kyle Phillips
- DT Jack Heflin
- WR Jontrae Kirklin
- WR Shaq Davis
- WR Lynn Bowden
- RB Ellis Merriweather
- OT Mark Evans
- OT Storm Daniels
- OG Tommy Kraemer
