Kirkland, Smith headline Saints' 16-man practice squad

NEW ORLEANS — A day after making roster cuts to reach the NFL's 53-man limit, the New Orleans Saints were busy Wednesday finalizing their practice squad.

The league allows teams to house 16 players on their scout team, and of those brought back former Lutcher High and LSU standout Jontre Kirklin and former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith were among the more notable rehires.

Kirklin signed with the team two weeks into training camp after injuries hit the receiving corps. Then Smith was brought in to bolster the Saints' linebacker group.

See the full practice squad below:

LB Jaylon Smith

LB Ryan Connelly

LB Ty Summers

LB Anfernee Orji

S Johnathan Abram

CB Anthony Johnson

DE Niko Lalos

DE Kyle Phillips

DT Jack Heflin

WR Jontrae Kirklin

WR Shaq Davis

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Ellis Merriweather

OT Mark Evans

OT Storm Daniels

OG Tommy Kraemer