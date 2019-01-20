NEW ORLEANS — Seven Saints players are listed as inactive for the NFC Championship match-up against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

The list is below:

New Orleans Saints inactives

C Will Clapp

WR Keith Kirkwood

T Derek Newton

LB Manti Te'o

DT Tyrunn Walker

RB Dwayne Washington

TE Benjamin Watson

On Friday the Saints’ injury report listed Ben Watson as questionable for illness. According to an ESPN report, Watson has been battling appendicitis.

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood will not play due to a calf injury.

The Saints will kickoff against the Rams in the Superdome at 2:05 p.m.