Late first-half drive has Saints trailing 13-10 at half

Drew Brees was locked in on a drive right before halftime that the Saints desperately needed.

NEW ORLEANS — The windy conditions and the loss of three key receivers was expected to affect the Saints in Chicago and it has done just that, though only a missed field goal stands between the Saints 13-10 deficit and a tie game at the half.

The defense continues to give up big plays and that didn’t stop against a suspect Chicago Bears offense in the first half.

A 50-yard pass from Nick Foles to Darnell Mooney went for 50 yards and set up a 24-yard TD pass from Foles to Allen Robinson. Janoris Jenkins was victimized on Mooney’s catch, while Marshon Lattimore was victimized on the touchdown.

The offense though was mixing extremely short and ineffective passes with some big gainers to Alvin Kamara before a clutch, touchdown drive right before that half that went for 68 yards in just over a minute and a half.