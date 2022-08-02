Deshaun Watson going to Cleveland, Saints miss out on controversial QB

The Saints and Atlanta Falcons were believed to be the finalists for Watson's services before the announcement.

NEW ORLEANS — After much speculation, Deshaun Watson will not come to New Orleans.

The controversial starting quarterback will waive his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

As part of the trade, the Houston Texans will receive a whopping three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. The Browns will also receive a fifth-round pick from the Texans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watson's new deal is reportedly worth $230 million over five years. All of the money is guaranteed, which breaks an NFL record for the most guaranteed money for one player to ever receive in a single contract.

Watson had been with the Texans since 2017, but sat out the 2021 season after accusations of sexual misconduct arose in March 2021. Despite being cleared of criminal indictment last week, Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits stemming from the allegations.

Watson has had an extremely productive NFL career when active. While his record of 28-25 is pedestrian, his stats have illustrated his success. Watson has thrown for 104 touchdown passes, opposite only 36 interceptions. He's also rushed for 17 touchdowns and more than 1,600 yards in his career.

Watson also currently holds an astonishing 15 NFL records by himself, while being tied for four more. He also holds 10 Texans franchise records.

Simply put, there is no questioning Watson's talent. The issue for any team pursuing Watson would be the handling of the off-the-field baggage that he brings.