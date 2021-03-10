LeCompte: Saints blow 4th quarter lead

This offense started really slow in that first half and Callaway actually said after the game, that slow start kind of dictated how they played the rest of the game.

NEW ORLEANS — It wasn't the Domecoming the Saints wanted to have hosting a winless Giants team. They had an 11 point lead in the fourth quarter but ended up losing to the Giants in overtime 27-21.

The defense for the Saints had been well all year against the run and pass but they could not stop the explosive plays from Daniel Jones Sunday.

Jones threw for over 400 yards for the first time since the final week of his rookie season.

Jones played well and had two big hitters one in the first half to John Ross, for 54 yards and another to Saqoun Barkley for 52 yards. The Barkley score started the run for the Giants down 11 in the fourth quarter.

The Saints defense had not given up a play of over 32 yards once this season and they gave up two plays of 50 plus yards against the Giants.

You could see the defense wearing down as they gave up that game-tying field goal.

And then in overtime, they couldn't get off the field.

Now some bright spots coming out of this game, the Saints offense got a little bit going under Jameis Winston.

Winston threw for over 200 yards for the first time this season.

We saw deep throws, especially on the pass to Marquez Callaway to start the second half.

The offense started really slow in that first half and Marquez Callaway actually said after the game, that slow start kind of dictated how they played the rest of the game.

This offense has to get it going and put a complete 60 minutes together so they can avoid something like this.

Sean Payton said afterward that an 11 point lead means nothing in the NFL because teams are good enough to come back.