The NFC divisional round is set following a wild finish in Chicago Sunday night between the Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Saints, the No.1 seed in the division, will take on the defending Superbowl champion Eagles next Sunday (Jan. 13) at 3:40 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The winner will advance to the NFC title game the following Sunday.

It will be part two between the Saints and Eagles this season. The two teams first met in November, ending in a dominant performance by the Black and Gold, who walked away with a 48-7 victory at home.

This is a different Eagles squad then November, however, with backup quarterback Nick Foles once again leading the playoff charge for Philadelphia.

Carson Wentz was the starting QB in the Saints' regular season win, but the home team will have to watch out for the "Foles magic" that led his team to a Superbowl victory last year.

The Eagles may have squeaked into the divisional round after a tight finish against Chicago, winning in the final seconds after a missed field goal that looked like it would be the end of their playoff hopes. Still, the Saints will need to be prepared on both sides of the ball.

Foles' favorite receiver, mid-season trade Golden Tate III from the Detroit Lions, also looked more integrated into the Eagles' offense in their win against the Bears. That connection will be something for the Saints defense to be weary of.

