Saints undrafted free agent signings so far

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints dazzled at the NFL Draft this past weekend.
The team was able to address and possibly fix two glaring weaknesses they had at wide receiver and tackle, with the selections of Chris Olave and Trevor Penning in the first round.
The team then added to their defense on Days 2 and 3, with the selections of Alontae Taylor in the second round, D'Marco Jackson in the fifth, and Jordan Jackson in the sixth.
Since the Draft's conclusion on Saturday afternoon, the team has also built a strong list of undrafted players that they have since brought into the fold.
Here is a list of the Saints undrafted free agent signings up to this point, with more potentially joining them:
- DaMarcus Fields, CB, Texas Tech
- Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan
- Jack Koerner, S, Iowa
- Smoke Monday, S, Auburn
- Joel Dublanko, LB, Cincinnati
- Isaiah Pryor, LB, Notre Dame
- Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah
- Sage Doxtater, OT, New Mexico State
- Lewis Kidd, OT, Montana State
- Derek Schweiger, OT, Iowa State
- Eric Wilson, OG, Penn State
- John Parker Romo, K, Virginia Tech
- Daniel Whelan, P, California-Davis
- Abram Smith, RB, Baylor
- Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh
- Rashid Shaheed, WR, Weber State
- Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State
The highlights of the group are: Smoke Monday, a safety from Auburn who's a terrific tackler but is seen as underwhelming in coverage; Nephi Sewell, a linebacker from Utah and brother of Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell who has shown incredible explosiveness as a tackler but lacks real strength for the NFL level; and Dai'Jean Dixon, a New Orleans native who played wide receiver at Nicholls State and has incredible size and is a good route runner, but is raw and still needs refinement.
