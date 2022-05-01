Saints undrafted free agent signings so far

Once the NFL Draft ends, teams can begin signing players that went undrafted as they become a part of the NFL's free agent pool.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints dazzled at the NFL Draft this past weekend.

The team was able to address and possibly fix two glaring weaknesses they had at wide receiver and tackle, with the selections of Chris Olave and Trevor Penning in the first round.

The team then added to their defense on Days 2 and 3, with the selections of Alontae Taylor in the second round, D'Marco Jackson in the fifth, and Jordan Jackson in the sixth.

Since the Draft's conclusion on Saturday afternoon, the team has also built a strong list of undrafted players that they have since brought into the fold.

Here is a list of the Saints undrafted free agent signings up to this point, with more potentially joining them:

DaMarcus Fields, CB, Texas Tech

Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan

Jack Koerner, S, Iowa

Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

Joel Dublanko, LB, Cincinnati

Isaiah Pryor, LB, Notre Dame

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah

Sage Doxtater, OT, New Mexico State

Lewis Kidd, OT, Montana State

Derek Schweiger, OT, Iowa State

Eric Wilson, OG, Penn State

John Parker Romo, K, Virginia Tech

Daniel Whelan, P, California-Davis

Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Weber State

Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State