List: Saints 2022 schedule

Here is a list of the Saints' 2022 schedule.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints' official schedule will not be officially confirmed until 7 p.m. tonight, however the dates and locations for all games have already been leaked, with more information on the schedule possible to come throughout the day.

Among the highlights include a three-game divisional slate to start the campaign, including the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers coming to the Caesar's Superdome for the Saints' home opener in Week 2.

The defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams will come to the Dome in Week 11.

And, of course, the matchup that Louisiana football fans have been frothing at the mouth over for some time, the Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase-led Cincinnati Bengals returning to the Dome in Week 6, in what will be the first game the championship-winning LSU alumni will play in the Dome since their championship game triumph over Clemson in January 2020.

Here's a list of the Saints 2022 schedule, with the source on each game:

Week 1 (9-11-22) - @ Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m. CT (Nick Underhill)

Week 2 (9-18-22) - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 12 p.m. CT (Nick Underhill)

Week 3 (9-25-22) - @ Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m. CT (Nick Underhill)

Week 5 (10-9-22) - vs. Seattle Seahawks, 12 p.m. CT (neworleans.football) (subscription-based source)

Week 6 (10-16-22) - vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Nick Underhill)

Week 7 (10-20-22) - @ Arizona Cardinals (Thursday Night Football) (neworleans.football) (subscription-based source)

Week 8 (10-30-22) - vs. Las Vegas Raiders (John Hendrix)

Week 9 (11-7-22) - @ Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football) (neworleans.football) (subscription-based source)

Week 10 (11-15-22) - @ Pittsburgh Steelers (John Hendrix)

Week 11 (11-20-22) - vs. Los Angeles Rams (neworleans.football) (subscription-based source)

Week 12 (11-27-22) - @ San Francisco 49ers (neworleans.football) (subscription-based source)

Week 13 (12-5-22) - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday Night Football) (neworleans.football) (subscription-based source)

Week 14 (12-11-22) - BYE (Jeff Nowak)

Week 15 (12-18-22) - vs. Atlanta Falcons (John Hendrix)

Week 16 (12-24-22) - @ Cleveland Browns (Nick Underhill)

Week 17 (1-1-23) - @ Philadelphia Eagles (John Hendrix)