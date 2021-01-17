x
Saints

Live: Jameis Winston bomb to Tre'Quan for TD gives Saints 13-10 lead

Keep up with what's happening in the Saints-Bucs playoff game.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) warms up before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS — We'll be keeping up with the Saints and Bucs game with the winner drawing a matchup next weekend at Green Bay.

6:44 pm - Some trickeration by the Saints. Jameis Winston comes in at QB, but Kamara lines up in wildcat, he flips to Winston who throws to wide open Tre-Quan Smith TD - Saints lead 13-10...

6:35 pm - Tampa scores on Brady to Mike Evans. Brady has been held in check, but he's been better than Brees so far.  10-6 Tampa

6:33 pm - Drew Brees picked off - Tampa returns it to the Saints 3

6:28 pm - Tampa also settles for a FG after a methodical drive. Both defenses have bent some, but in today's game, a FG is almost a defensive win. 

6:21 pm - First Quarter over with Saints up 6-0, but you just feel like they've caught all the breaks so far and haven't capitalized as they should Defense played well in the quarter. 

6:10 pm - Another drive, but it stalls again deep. Saints offense not exactly firing on all cylinders yet - Tampa may have a lot to do with that. Saints 6-0. 

5:57 pm - Saints sack Brady - DEONTE HARRIS with another monster return, but a block in the back prevents a TD.

5:50 pm - Saints drive stalls at the 5. Lutz makes very short FG...Saints lead 3-0 but may regret 1st and 10 at the Tampa 21 ending with only a FG. 

5:44 pm - Deonte Harris takes a licking and keeps kicking for a 54-yard punt return to the Tampa 21. 

5:40 pm - Saints to kick off to start the game.

5:30 pm - Saints fans probably a little envious as Green Bay and Kansas City put 3 or more times the fans that the Saints can in the Superdome, but, dome is an indoor setting, so that probably has something to do with that. 

