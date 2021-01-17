Live: Jameis Winston bomb to Tre'Quan for TD gives Saints 13-10 lead

Keep up with what's happening in the Saints-Bucs playoff game.

NEW ORLEANS — We'll be keeping up with the Saints and Bucs game with the winner drawing a matchup next weekend at Green Bay.

6:44 pm - Some trickeration by the Saints. Jameis Winston comes in at QB, but Kamara lines up in wildcat, he flips to Winston who throws to wide open Tre-Quan Smith TD - Saints lead 13-10...

6:35 pm - Tampa scores on Brady to Mike Evans. Brady has been held in check, but he's been better than Brees so far. 10-6 Tampa

6:33 pm - Drew Brees picked off - Tampa returns it to the Saints 3

6:28 pm - Tampa also settles for a FG after a methodical drive. Both defenses have bent some, but in today's game, a FG is almost a defensive win.

6:21 pm - First Quarter over with Saints up 6-0, but you just feel like they've caught all the breaks so far and haven't capitalized as they should Defense played well in the quarter.

6:10 pm - Another drive, but it stalls again deep. Saints offense not exactly firing on all cylinders yet - Tampa may have a lot to do with that. Saints 6-0.

5:57 pm - Saints sack Brady - DEONTE HARRIS with another monster return, but a block in the back prevents a TD.

5:50 pm - Saints drive stalls at the 5. Lutz makes very short FG...Saints lead 3-0 but may regret 1st and 10 at the Tampa 21 ending with only a FG.

The guts for Deonte Harris to simply field that punt was admirable, and then the return was just electric.



What a way to start for the Saints offense.



BOOM. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 17, 2021

5:44 pm - Deonte Harris takes a licking and keeps kicking for a 54-yard punt return to the Tampa 21.

5:40 pm - Saints to kick off to start the game.

5:30 pm - Saints fans probably a little envious as Green Bay and Kansas City put 3 or more times the fans that the Saints can in the Superdome, but, dome is an indoor setting, so that probably has something to do with that.