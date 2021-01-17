Live: Jameis Winston bomb to Tre'Quan for TD gives Saints 13-10 lead

NEW ORLEANS — We'll be keeping up with the Saints and Bucs game with the winner drawing a matchup next weekend at Green Bay.
6:44 pm - Some trickeration by the Saints. Jameis Winston comes in at QB, but Kamara lines up in wildcat, he flips to Winston who throws to wide open Tre-Quan Smith TD - Saints lead 13-10...
6:35 pm - Tampa scores on Brady to Mike Evans. Brady has been held in check, but he's been better than Brees so far. 10-6 Tampa
6:33 pm - Drew Brees picked off - Tampa returns it to the Saints 3
6:28 pm - Tampa also settles for a FG after a methodical drive. Both defenses have bent some, but in today's game, a FG is almost a defensive win.
6:21 pm - First Quarter over with Saints up 6-0, but you just feel like they've caught all the breaks so far and haven't capitalized as they should Defense played well in the quarter.
6:10 pm - Another drive, but it stalls again deep. Saints offense not exactly firing on all cylinders yet - Tampa may have a lot to do with that. Saints 6-0.
5:57 pm - Saints sack Brady - DEONTE HARRIS with another monster return, but a block in the back prevents a TD.
5:50 pm - Saints drive stalls at the 5. Lutz makes very short FG...Saints lead 3-0 but may regret 1st and 10 at the Tampa 21 ending with only a FG.
5:44 pm - Deonte Harris takes a licking and keeps kicking for a 54-yard punt return to the Tampa 21.
5:40 pm - Saints to kick off to start the game.
5:30 pm - Saints fans probably a little envious as Green Bay and Kansas City put 3 or more times the fans that the Saints can in the Superdome, but, dome is an indoor setting, so that probably has something to do with that.