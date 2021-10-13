Locked On Saints: Marshon Lattimore's big week and fixing Saints' pass rush

WWL-TV's Brooke Kirchhofer discusses what's next for the Saints as the team gets healthier.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints should have had two players of the week this week.

While Marshon Lattimore capped off a tremendous performance against former Ohio State University Buckeye teammate Terry McLaurin with a Defensive Player of the Week win, Blake Gillikin's remarkable day goes uncelebrated by the NFL.

Why Blake Gillikin deserved the award, what he achieved that no one has since the year 2000, and how Marshon Lattimore's award is confirmed in the numbers and on tape.

The Saints have only 8 sacks on the season, good for second to last in the NFL through five games. How double-teams on the edge have slowed down the typically production pass rush and how getting DT David Onyemata and EDGE Marcus Davenport back in the mix soon helps Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Payton Turner.