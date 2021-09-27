Louisiana family severely hurt in escalator incident sues Boston company

The Bethays suffered several injuries 'including multiple fractures of the upper and lower extremities; extensive facial, scalp, head and body lacerations.

BOSTON — A Louisiana family has filed a lawsuit after both parents and two children suffered severe injuries due to malfunctioned machinery in New England.

According to CBS affiliate Boston WBZ-TV, the family is suing the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority after the escalator they were on began moving in the opposite direction.

They were among others hurt because of the malfunction. Boston EMS said nine people were hurt overall.

According to the article, Karson and Holly Bethay and their two children were in Foxboro at the Back Bay MBTA station for the Saints vs. Patriots game.

According to the lawsuit "The Bethays suffered several injuries 'including multiple fractures of the upper and lower extremities; extensive facial, scalp, head and body lacerations and other injuries.' They were all rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where they were admitted for treatment."

The Bethay family were not the only Louisiana residents in New England for the game that was on the faulty escalator.

Sarah Aucoin and Claire Maia were the ones that stopped the machine from moving.

"When I felt it stop, we ran to the top," Aucoin said. " I looked behind me. I saw the pile of people, and I saw blood everywhere."

“I ran and hit the emergency stop button on the escalator and held it down until I was sure it was stopped,” Maia said.

They recalled the disturbing scene and the many injuries sustained from the incident.

“This little girl at the bottom, she had most of the side of her face gone, and her ear was almost off her head,” Maia said. "Her mother had part of her scalp missing."