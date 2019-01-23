BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has joined the ranks of Saints fans publicly voicing their disappointment about the Saints' no call to the National Football League.

On Tuesday, Edwards sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York City, voicing his displeasure with the officiating during Sunday's title game between the Saints and Los Angeles Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"The very least that any fan of the Saints, or any other team, should be able to expect from any game is that the result will be decided by the players on the field," Edwards wrote to the commissioner.

"By missing the obvious, blatant, and intentional penalty at the end of the game, the referees in Sunday's game undermined that expectation and unfortunately were allowed to determine the winner," he wrote.

Edwards referenced Saints owner Gayle Benson's statement to the NFL released on Monday, calling her response "eloquent."

"I strongly support her efforts. If the NFL fails to act, the very integrity of the game will be called into question -- something that no football fan wants to see," Edwards wrote.

Edwards ended his letter by calling on the resilience of Louisiana residents.

"...We have overcome setbacks much bigger than a bad call in a football game," Edwards wrote.

"We will move past this game, but we will not forget it," he wrote.

You can read the Governor's full letter here: