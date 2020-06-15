Saints' Malcolm Jenkins joins CNN as contributor

Jenkins signed a new 4-year deal with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — A Superbowl Saint who just rejoined the team will be taking his talents to the world of cable news as well.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announced that he joined CNN as a contributor Monday morning.

"Looking forward to being heard," Jenkins Tweeted.

Jenkin's hire was first reported by Variety, where he thanked the cable news network for "viewing professional athletes beyond their sport."

"Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote," Jenkins said. "In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor.”

Jenkins was originally drafted by the Saints in 2009. He helped the team win Super Bowl XLIV before going to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints signed Jenkins to a 4-year contract this offseason.