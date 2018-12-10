New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram looked fresh off of his four-game suspension, posting up 53 yards and two scores on the ground in his 2018 debut. Those numbers aren’t too flashy on the surface, but they carry huge ramifications later on down the line. He’s gaining more ground on Saints legend Deuce McAllister’s franchise records.

McAllister set the bar for every Saints running back to play after him with 6,096 career rushing yards and 49 touchdowns. If not for Ingram, those records would have lasted for years to come; the only other players to come close were Pierre Thomas (3,745 yards and 28 scores) and Reggie Bush (2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns). No other running back in the top 12 in Saints history has played since 2001.

But Ingram has endured a rough start, with Saints head coach Sean Payton not trusting him outside short-yardage situations and giving looks instead to guys like Thomas, Darren Sproles, and Chris Ivory. Ingram worked hard to make himself viable on passing downs and now he’s paired with Alvin Kamara as one of the best duos in NFL history.

Back to the topic at hand: after Monday’s game, Ingram trails McAllister with 5,415 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns. After scoring twice against Washington, he needs just four more rushing touchdowns to make that record his own. Ingram must average 62 rushing yards over the Saints’ 11 remaining regular season games to take that record, too.

There’s a real chance that Ingram won’t accomplish that. He averages 57 rushing yards per game in his career, and posted just 53 to start his 2018 campaign. Through five games, the Saints have called 192 pass attempts to 127 carries, and Ingram is still splitting reps with Kamara – and Taysom Hill. There are fewer opportunities, in theory, for him to set a new record.

And with Ingram’s contract running out next March (along with Teddy Bridgewater’s), it’s possible that he may come up short in New Orleans and have to start over somewhere else. There’s a lot of uncertainty at play here. So for the moment, know that the magic number for Ingram moving forward is 62 – the number of rushing yards per game he needs to set the bar even higher than Deuce McAllister did.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved