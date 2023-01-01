Despite win over Eagles, Saints eliminated from playoff contention

The Saints defense answered – outside of that long TD pass – with six sacks of their own and the Lattimore pick of Minshew that sealed it.

NEW ORLEANS — Marshon Lattimore marked his return to the lineup with a pick-six interception to help propel the Saints to their third straight win in a 20-10 upset of the Eagles on Sunday.

However, Tampa came back to defeat Carolina, clinching the division and a playoff spot.

The Saints were still clinging to very slim hopes but those were dashed when Green Bay stomped Minnesota. Next week, very little will be on the line when the Saints host Carolina.

Lattimore had been out nearly two months with a lacerated kidney before returning for the Eagles game. He picked off Quarterback Gardner Minshew and returned the pass 12 yards to put the Saints up 20-10 with just over five minutes to go.

"We're on the right track," said head coach Dennis Allen. "We're not there yet, but we're moving in the right direction... That's an outstanding football team we played. To come out of here with a win... this is a gritty group in that locker room."

The Eagles were charging in the second half after the Saints dominated the play in the first half, taking a 13-0 lead into the break and only allowing the Eagles two first downs in the half’s waning seconds.

But the second half was a different story with the Eagles defense netting five of its seven sacks and the offense capitalizing on a 78-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to A.J. Brown that cut the margin to 13-10.

But the Saints defense answered themselves – outside of that long TD pass – with six sacks of their own and the Lattimore pick of Minshew that sealed it.

Veteran Cam Jordan had three sacks and became the Saints all-time sack leader, with 115.5, just ahead of Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson.

Andy Dalton, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara helped stake the Saints to a 13-0 lead at the break. Dalton hit his first 13 passes before a late half interception prevented the Saints from taking a bigger lead into the break.