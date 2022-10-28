Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore out against Raiders

Head coach Dennis Allen made the announcement as he talked to the media Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will once again be without receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas Sunday against the Raiders, head coach Dennis Allen said to the media Friday.

"The timetable is when they can effectively come out and perform, they'll be out here. All of those guys are working their tails off to get out here," said Allen.

The Saints have been operating without two of the three receivers expected to give them more explosiveness this year. Rookie Chris Olave will be playing.

In the secondary, the Saints will once again be without two of their top corners. Bradley Roby was already placed on IR and will miss several games. Marshon Lattimore didn't practice all week and is out as well.

Tight end Adam Trautman is questionable as is: Guard Andrus Peat and cornerback Paulson Adebo, defensive tackle David Onyemata and tight end Juwan Johnson. .