Michael Thomas staying with New Orleans Saints in 2023

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Tuesday that Thomas had agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal to keep him in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have reportedly restructured Micheal Thomas' contract, keeping the top receiver for the 2023 season.

The Saints needed to cut Thomas or renegotiate his pay because of his current contract's heavy salary cap burden. The Saints had key positions to address to free agency following the signing of former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

After news broke that Carr was coming to New Orleans, Thomas was one of the first to tweet about the news, writing "Thank you Jesus 🙏🏾"

Thank you Jesus 🙏🏾 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 6, 2023

Carr highlighted his talk with the record-setting receiver, whose contract status and injury-plagued past three seasons had created uncertainty about his future with the club.

Carr sounded eager to work with Thomas, and confident he might get that chance, even though it would virtually require Thomas and the Saints to agree by Friday on a more salary cap-friendly contract.

“He wasn’t even trying to recruit me," Carr said, “he was just like, ‘When are we getting to work, we’re wasting time, time is ticking.”