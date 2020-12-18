Saints receiver Michael Thomas won't play against the Chiefs, his 7th missed game of the season

Michael Thomas was listed as out on the list released Friday after he was unable to practice all week because of his injured ankle.

NEW ORLEANS — Easy come, easy go for the ideal Saints roster. While Drew Brees is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, their top receiver is out after an ankle injury.

Michael Thomas was listed as out on the list released Friday after he was unable to practice all week because of his injured ankle.

It will be the seventh game Thomas has missed this season.

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton confirmed Friday he would be playing Brees against the Chiefs Sunday. The 41-year-old QB has been out for four weeks after suffering serious rib and lung injuries during the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thomas has been playing under backup quarterback Taysom Hill, making 30 catches over the four games in a testament to his offensive power on the team.

Several other Saints were also ruled out for the game, including defensive tackle Malcom Brown and offensive lineman Nick Easton. Receiver Deonte Harris is questionable after missing the past three games.

Kickoff against the Chiefs at the Superdome is at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.