METAIRIE, La. — Questions about Michael Thomas' thumb injury were answered Friday when the Saints' star receiver practiced fully, making himself eligible to play on Sunday's season-ender against the Panthers.

However, the Saints defense took some noticeable hits. Eli Apple, Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams will all miss Sunday's game with injuries, leaving the Saints secondary thin.

Fullback Zach Line is listed as questionable.

Offensive Linemen Andrus Peat and Larry Warford joined Michael Thomas in going through a full practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week. Drew Brees practiced full as well.

The Saints will be playing for a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs, but only if either Green Bay or San Francisco LOSE.

if both teams lose, the Saints will earn the No. 1 seed. If only one of those teams lose, the Saints will earn the No. 2 seed. And if both of those teams in, the Saints will remain the No. 3 seed. Simple as that.

Of course, the Saints can only move up if they beat the Panthers on Sunday. No matter what, they're guaranteed the third seed in this year's NFC playoffs.

