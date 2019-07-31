NEW ORLEANS — Michael Thomas is reportedly now the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The agent for New Orleans Saints leading receiver says Thomas and the Saints have agreed on a new five-year, $100 million contract.

Andrew Kessler of the agency Athletes First, who joined colleague David Mulugheta in negotiating the deal with the Saints, says the contract pays Thomas about $61 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal makes Thomas the first non-quarterback offensive player to sign a $100 million contract.

The agreement brings to an end Thomas' training camp holdout that spanned five practices.

The Saints had a scheduled day off on Wednesday and Thomas was expected to rejoin practice on Thursday.

Former star Saints' wide receiver Joe Horn joined other players to congratulate Thomas after hearing news of the extension.

"Congrats Michael Thomas for breaking the bank," Horn wrote on Twitter.

Before the extension was inked, Thomas was the third highest-paid wide receiver on the Saints roster behind Ted Ginn and Cameron Meredith and was still working on his rookie deal.

Thomas has established himself as an elite receiver with 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons.

Thomas plays in an offense run by record-setting quarterback Drew Brees and designed by Sean Payton, who has presided over one of the NFL's most productive offenses for nearly a decade and a half.

At the same time, however, Brees has overwhelmingly thrown Thomas' way in recent seasons.

Last season, Thomas ranked first in the NFL in catches with 125, sixth in yards receiving with 1,405 and his nine touchdowns tied for 10th. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons since New Orleans made him a second-round draft choice out of Ohio State.

Head Coach Sean Payton also said he was not surprised by Thomas' holdout, which the receiver foreshadowed on social media late last week, when he wrote: "I want every penny that's mine. I don't want a penny more or a penny less."

