Report: Michael Thomas return 'unpredictable' after another ankle injury

Ian Rapoport said that Thomas is "dealing with a new and separate ankle injury" and has seen a specialist recently on the injury.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' return is now reportedly "unpredictable" after suffering a new injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Wednesday.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, Rapoport said that Thomas is "dealing with a new and separate ankle injury" and has seen a specialist recently about the injury.

"I talked to a source informed on the situation on when he is going to be back. I was told, 'It is unpredictable,'" Rapoport said.

Thomas underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle this summer, an injury that sidelined him for a large part of the 2020 season. The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate detailed a rift between the Saints and Thomas after his decision to delay an offseason surgery until June.

FROM @GMFB: #Saints WR Michael Thomas has a new issue with his ankle that necessitated an appointment with a specialist recently, sources say. His return date off the PUP list is unpredictable. This is why New Orleans tried to trade for a WR yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dJNXlr3YH3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Columnist Jeff Duncan reports Thomas decided to rehab his ankle instead of surgery and then ignored repeated calls from the Saints, who were checking in to make sure he was meeting benchmarks.

Thomas missed nine games last season and all of the games so far in the 2021 season.