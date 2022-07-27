Saints' Michael Thomas returns to practice

Thomas hasn't played since the 2020 season, as he's suffered from a lingering ankle injury.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was spotted at practice on the opening day of training camp Wednesday.

According to WWL-TV Saints Analyst Nick Underhill, Thomas looked sharp, moving well with no visible limp.

The Saints also tweeted a video of Thomas running routes, in which the wide receiver looked to be in good health. Thomas himself even appeared to make light of the situation, alluding to his return.

Thomas has not appeared in a game since the 2020 season, as he's been dealing with lingering effects of an ankle injury he suffered in the 2020 season opener. He sat out the entire 2021 season while he was recovering from ankle surgery.

His injury woes followed a 2019 season in which he set the NFL record for most catches in a season with 149. His impressive numbers in 2019 won him the 2020 NFL Offensive Payer of the Year Award. He was the first wide receiver to win the award since Jerry Rice did so in 1993.