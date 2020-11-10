Michael Thomas set to sit out Chargers game due to team discipline reasons

Thomas has not been on the field for the past three games due to an ankle injury that happened during the Saints game with the Buccaneers game in week one.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver, Michael Thomas, will once again not suit up for Monday's game against the Chargers.

On the updated injury list, Thomas is listed as "out but for non injury related" reasons. ESPN, the Athletic and the NFL network are reporting that Thomas was in a fight with cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson at a practice over the weekend.

Our partners at Nola.com are reporting that his absence is for team discipline reasons due to an altercation with another teammate.

Thomas who has been practicing on a limited role for the past two weeks, was originally listed as questionable for the Chargers game.

While #13 is sidelined, the team will be turning to receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith along with running back Alvin Kamara to get them to victory Monday night.

With the Saints by-week coming up, Michael Thomas may have the opportunity to hit the field in week seven.

The Saints vs. Buccaneers kick off is set for 7:15 pm.

