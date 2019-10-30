NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is not a man of too many words and since he says people 'Can't Guard Mike,' he obviously isn't easily impressed.

However, a local family's Halloween costume choices really struck a chord.

The photo in question was posted to social media as a brother and sister dressed up as Saints owner Gayle Benson and Michael Thomas.

The receiver sent out an APB over social media to find the pair and invite them to the next home game.

"The highest human act is to inspire," said Michael Thomas in a tweet. "They killed it. Can someone help me find this family so I can invite them to our next home game."

RELATED: Drew Brees meets lookalike - 'Striking resemblance'

RELATED: Where the Saints rank nationally in the NFL power polls

He quickly found them too.

This bye week seems to be the week for spot-on Saints' costumes. A Lafayette man who looks strikingly like quarterback Drew Brees was the subject of a lot of social media posts after he appeared in the stands at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday.