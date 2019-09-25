METAIRIE, La. — Alvin Kamara, Deonte Harris and the Saints defense received a lot of notice after the team's win in Seattle Sunday, but probably just as pivotal in the win was the work of punter Thomas Morstead.

For that work, he was recognized as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday.

Morstead had six punts for 324 yards, but most importantly he kept Seattle on a long field as four of those punts ended up inside the Seahawks' 20-yard-line and two of those were inside the 5-yard-line.

Morstead also boomed a 64-yard punt.

Morstead, who may be best known for his onsides "Ambush" kick in the 2010 Super Bowl, has nine punts downed inside of the 20-yard-line on the season.

RELATED: Saints' Morstead gets 'random' PED test after big win in Seattle

RELATED: Forecast: Teddy Bridgewater proved the Saints right

After his huge game in Seattle, Morstead said he had a drug test waiting for him. He tweeted about the incident in a joking manner and said that as a member of the NFLPA, he could assure everyone that the test was random.