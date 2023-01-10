Mouton: 100% of this loss has to be pinned on the Saints' offense

WWL-TV Sports Director shares his thoughts on the Saints 26-9 loss to the Bucs.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Tampa Bay Bucs beat the Saints on Sunday 26-9.

Dennis Allen talked about the defense's missed tackles. That's all true. Certainly, his defense could have done more, but 100% of this loss has to be pinned on the offense. The offense was just anemic throughout this game.

Their longest offensive play through three quarters was 13 yards. Derek Carr and Dennis Allen said after the game they wouldn't pin the Saints' offensive struggles to the shoulder injury that Carr was getting over.

But clearly, something was wrong, and my guess is the shoulder, affected Derek Carr's performance. He was not a good quarterback today at all.

I did a story earlier this week with an orthopedic surgeon. The one thing he told me was that if the shoulder were bothering Derek Carr, it would manifest itself in two ways.

We'd see less velocity, and we'd see less accuracy. I think we saw both of those things out of the Saints quarterback today he did not have a good day overall.

Both the Saints and the Bucs needed a new quarterback coming into this season the Bucs went out and got Baker Mayfield at a bargain price the Saints paid a lot of money for Derek Carr. On this Sunday Baker Mayfield was a far better quarterback.

Now both Allen and Carr said they believe the problems are fixable.