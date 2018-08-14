In picking out a few Saints Training Camp stars, we'll try to avoid the obvious. Although, the obvious is true. Drew Brees is amazing to watch at camp. His focus. His attention to detail. Brees coaches and encourages his fellow players every day.

Watching Mike Thomas at practice is exactly like watching Mike Thomas in a game, and that's so impressive to watch. He literally attacks every play at practice like it's 3rd and 4 in a playoff game.

And Cam Jordan is ridiculous. I believe Jordan was the NFL's best defensive lineman last season. He plays an inhuman number of snaps for d-lineman. Yet Saturday, after a crazy hot practice in Metairie, while we were interviewing Sean Payton, Jordan was running sprints across the field.

I certainly could call Brees, Thomas and Jordan 2018 Camp Stars, and I'd be right, but that's too easy.

We'll try to go one step deeper, and I've identified five guys:

#5 - Cornerback Arthur Maulet

Here's the thing about Camp.. reps are unbelievably limited. If you log an entire practice, one-on-ones, seven-on-sevens, eleven-on-elevens, it's not very many reps. And if you're a second or a third-teamer, those reps are very few. Even given that, almost every day, New Orleans native Arthur Maulet made a play. His consistently found a way to get noticed.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Josh Smith (87) drops a pass as cornerback Arthur Maulet (37) defends .Image via USA Today Sports/ Photographer Derick E. Hingle

Cornerback is extremely crowded with the additions of Patrick Robinson and rookies Natrell Jamerson and Kamrin Moore, but I believe Maulet will make the team. He's a core special teams player and I believe he CAN help in the slot.

Maulet has given himself a chance with a brilliant camp.

#4 - Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson is flying under the radar, but he looks very good at camp so far. With his rise, defensive end could become one of the Saints' strongest positions. Alex Okafor looks like he's way ahead of schedule in returning from Achilles surgery, and rookie Marcus Davenport obviously has a big-time potential. But Hendrickson looks like a player who's ready to take a large step forward.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) works against defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91). Image via USA Today Sports/Photographer Derick E. Hingle

Last year, Hendrickson played 281 snaps. He's credited with two sacks and 13 total tackles. Saturday, Hendrickson snatched an interception of a tipped pass, and he's flashed his large upside many times in the first few weeks.

Cam Jordan played 93 percent of all Saints defensive snaps last season. He's now 29 years old. One of the goals this season might be to reduce that number a little, and Hendrickson could be the key to doing that.

#3 - Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins

Rankins has been a good player for the Saints in his first two seasons, but he says he has not been happy with his own play. Rankins says, he re-dedicated himself this off-season to getting better, and it shows.

Rankins looks quicker and more explosive, and actually, so does fellow Defensive Tackle David Onyemata. There are terrific battles brewing in the defensive interior; Mitchell Loewen has also had a very solid camp.

But Rankins is the Saints defensive tackle who has a chance to be a star, and right now at camp, he looks like he's ready to do that.

#2 - Wide Receiver Tre'Quan Smith

If you've seen any new reports or read any stories from camp, you know Tre'Quan Smith has been outstanding. The rookie wide out was never in danger of not making the team, but his performance in camp has him pushing for significant playing time.

(story continues under photo)

Tre'Quan Smith Photo credit: USA Today Sports/Derick Hingle

One of the best battles going forward will be Smith and free agent signee Cam Meredith battling to be the slot receiver. Meredith is slowly rounding into shape as he recovers from knee surgery, running faster and more fluidly this weekend than at any time since the Saints signed him. Smith took advantage of his absence early with an outstanding camp.

Mike Thomas said he had "sneaky speed", and he's shown a great knack for catching the ball in traffic.

#1 - Free Safety Marcus Williams

Without question, Marcus Williams has been the star of camp and a guy who looks like he's ready to take a major step forward in year two.

(story continues under photo)

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marcus Williams (43) Photo credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Throw out 'The Play' in Minnesota, Williams was solid as a rookie. He played 91 percent of Saints defensive snaps, second only to Cam Jordan, and he was second on the team in interceptions with four.

He was solid, but right now, he looks WAY better than that.

