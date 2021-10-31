Mouton: All smiles in New Orleans after win against Tampa Bay

The Saints lose their quarterback and still win by nine

NEW ORLEANS — It's all smiles in New Orleans tonight, the World Champion Bucs came to New Orleans playing terrific ball. They looked like maybe the best team in the NFL before this game.

The Saints lose their quarterback and still win by nine. It was just a terrific day for the Saints. Sean Payton had a great game play-calling after losing Jameis Winston.

Let's start with Winston, Peyton said the knee injury is significant. Meaning Winston will miss some time. Let's hope it's not the rest of the season but the Saints could be without Winston for a while.

Peyton also said if Winston had gone down mid-game and Taysom Hill had been healthy he would've put in Trevor Simeon.

He later said if Taysom Hill is healthy, he will start the next game meaning if Taysom Hill is ready to come back from his concussion.

I would expect to see Taysom Hill starting against the Falcons.

If he's not ready to come back, obviously it'll be Trevor Simeon again next week in the Caesars Superdome, that's a noon kick-off.

It was a great game for the Saint's defense. They were able to get three turnovers. Sean Payton's team since 2017 have been nearly impossible to beat when they win the turnover battle. They won it three to zero today and teams are going to have a hard time beating the Saints like that.

The Saints only had two penalties in this game for 10 yards compared to the Buc's nine penalties for 99 yards. That was a huge difference in the game.