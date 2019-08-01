Saints fans are not going to want to hear this, but Drew Brees is not going to win this year's NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Instead, it will be Kansas City Chief's red-hot second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to WWL-TV Sports Anchor Doug Mouton.

Associated Press voters picked their 2018-2019 All-pro team last week, which is the best in the NFL designated on a first team and second team. On offensive, it means just one quarterback is chosen for the honor.

RELATED: Saints vs Eagles will be a historic NFL first

At that position, every AP voter picked either Brees or Mahomes for the honor. Out of those 50 voters, 45 picked Mahomes and five picked Brees.

Those 50 voters are the same people who will pick the final MVP.

When reading the explanation of the AP votes, while Brees has a higher pass completion percentage and fewer interceptions thrown, Mahomes had more than 1,000 more total yards and 18 more touchdowns.

RELATED: Forecast: Believe! Don't let fear ruin this season

Even with those statistics, the NFL's passer rating that combines each number gives Brees the edge, with a PR of 115.7 to Mahomes' 113.8

However, the Defense Adjusted Yards Above Replace (DYAR) rating, another cumulative statistic that voters take into account for each team's defense, gives Mahomes the advantage.

Brees has told members of the media that he does not focus on awards, but fans hope that he would be named MVP for his record-breaking performance this season.

WWL-TV Sports Anchor Doug Mouton explains that statistical breakdown and more in this WWLTV.com feature video.