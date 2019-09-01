NEW ORLEANS — The first injury report of Eagles week for the Saints came out on Wednesday and there's some good news and some bad news for Black and Gold fans.

The good news first: None of the six players that were named as "limited" in practice Wednesday received the dubious DNP (Did Not Practice) label.

The other good news: Veteran receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. practiced and said he'll be "back to normal" and ready for Sunday after playing only five games this season. He'll be an added weapon that the Saints did not have in their first match up against the Eagles.

The bad new: Five of the Saints' top six offensive lineman were limited to practice on Wednesday, the most concerning being left tackle Terron Armstead.

Armstead suffered a pectoral injury against the Bengals earlier in the season and missed five of the Saints' last six regular season games. When he came back for the Steelers game he aggravated his injury once again, leaving the that match up multiple times then sat out the season finale against the Panthers.

Armstead is one of the best tackles in football, if not the best. He was named second team All-pro despite missing six games.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was also limited as were guards Larry Warford and Andrus Peat. Armstead's backup., Jermon Bushrod, was limited, too.

Bushrod at left tackle is naturally going to be a step down from Armstead. He is a solid piece to line only if the others limited linemen are healthy, too.

The offensive line is the fix that has kept Drew Brees clean all season and has allowed the Saints the sixth best rushing attack in the NFL this season.

If you’re a Saints fan, that’s what you want to watch this week, and certainly again when the next injury report comes out on Friday.

The list:

- Jermon Bushrod, Hamstring, Limited Practice

- Terron Armstead, Pectoral, Limited Practice

- Ryan Ramczyk, Shoulder, Limited Practice

- Larry Warford, Knee, Limited Practice

- Andrus Peat, Hand, Limited Practice

- Alex Okafor, Knee, Limited Practice

Also listed on the injury report, but fully participating were: Chris Banjo (knee) and Tedd Ginn Jr. (knee).