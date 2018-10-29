A huge win for the Saints Sunday night as they beat the Vikings in Minnesota.

What was really interesting about this game – the eyeball test will tell you – the defense was getting gashed, and, as it turned out, Minnesota outgained the Saints by more than 100 total yards, but what the Saints did was they got two critical, game-changing turnovers, both from P.J. Williams. He forced a fumble in the first half when the Vikings were up and turned the momentum around. Then he got a Pick-Six that put the Saints up by more than one score and they were able to hold on and win.

The Saints also got quality defensive pressure as the game progressed. You saw Marcus Davenport, who continues to flash – and Sheldon Rankins had maybe his best game as a Saint. The defensive pressure and the turnovers were enough.

Look, the Saints gave up 20 points. How often is a Drew Brees offense going to win when you only give up 20 points. The answer, I think, is almost all the time and that’s what happened Sunday night in Minnesota.

Clearly the Saints still have some secondary issues to fix, but the fact is, you are 6-1 and still not quite playing your best football. This is a really encouraging win. First they beat Baltimore on the road, they win this one on the road, you start the six-game gauntlet 2-0. All Saints fans should be celebrating tonight and into Tuesday.

