SEATTLE — After two days of practice in Seattle, the mood in the Saints locker room seems to be moving a little bit more to embracing the challenge.

The locker room believes that even without Drew Brees, and, make no mistake, they’d rather be playing with Drew Brees, they believe they can win even without number 9.

You are starting to hear that more and more. This team is starting to gain confidence, and embrace the challenge.

The injury report took a little longer to come out today because there are 15 Seattle Seahawks on the list.

For the Saints, Tre’Quan Smith is still out. I would not expect to see him play on Sunday. With him out and with Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve, I would expect to see Austin Carr in the slot a lot. Ted Ginn was limited, I do expect to see him play. He was in a good mood Thursday.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Saints will play at wide receiver, because it’s not just quarterback, it’s wide receiver where they are banged up.

There are also some rumblings that Sheldon Rankins, who was limited at practice again Thursday, could be ready to play by Sunday. I would certainly be surprised if he was ready to come back from his Achilles this soon. He is definitely a guy to watch Friday when the game designations come out. Rankins would be a huge boost. Seattle led the NFL in rushing last year. They haven’t been quite as good so far this season. They are a run-the-ball-first team and Sheldon Rankins would be a huge boost if he’s anywhere near 100 percent and ready to play.

The biggest challenge for the Saints and if you look at the six games they’re going to play without Drew Brees, this is, without question, the toughest one and they get it first, on the road, and the reason is that Russell Wilson is an elite NFL quarterback. He was third in the NFL in quarterback rating last season and he’s fourth right now with no interceptions. So, not only is he good escaping pressure and running around keeping his eyes far down field – and that is his thing, he can run around and still throw the ball 40-50 yards downfield, but he also doesn’t make mistakes when he does it.

He was among the NFL leaders in fewest interceptions last year – he only threw seven and he hasn’t thrown one yet this year.

This is a huge challenge facing the Saints. A huge challenge on the road, facing Seattle but again the locker room is changing, they believe they can win without number 9.