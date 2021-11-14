Mouton: Saints without Kamara need to win the turnover battle

Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead are both inactive for today's game.

NEW ORLEANS — It's a gorgeous day at Nissan stadium in Nashville. The inactive list is out. First of all the Saints did not put Alvin Kamara or Terron Armstead on injured reserve.

They are both inactive for today's game so they won't play but that doesn't mean the Saints don't expect them back soon. They both may be able to play next week.

One interesting active player that was inactive last week is tight end Juwan Johnson the Saints need to use every weapon they have. They didn't have Johnson last week. So I do think he'll be involved in the offensive game plan.

I think you're gonna see a lot of Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris. The Saint's simple path to victory is being able to run the ball and stop the run.

Which team can run the ball is probably going to be the team that wins.