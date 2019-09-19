One day of practices at Husky Stadium is in the books now and the first observation that jumps out is that Sean Payton did not announce a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game with the Seahawks and he is not going to announce a starting quarterback until he has to.

After all the years with Drew Brees as his quarterback, opposing defenses knew what was coming even if they couldn’t stop it.

At this unique point in time the Seahawks don’t know what’s coming and Sean Payton wants to maximize that advantage.

What I would expect to see is a combination of Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill – maybe an 80/20 split or a 70/30 split depending on how Hill’s package is working.

I expect Taysom Hill as a change of pace guy who will be used less in special teams and his other roles and more as a quarterback but I would expect largely to see Teddy Bridgewater. To a man, everyone in the locker room expressed great confidence in both Bridgewater and Taysom Hill and in Sean Payton’s ability to be creative.

This is really a test of Sean Payton’s creative ability to come up with a game plan for two different quarterbacks that can work in an extremely hostile environment.

One of the Seattle reporters was asking different Saints players if Super Bowl was still the goal and the players had great answers. Craig Robertson’s answer was, “Do I still play for the Saints?” Alvin Kamara’s answer was “Do I still have a Fleur-de-Lis on my helmet?”

Their answers were all pretty much the same.

The confidence level and the goals of this team are still the same even without Drew Brees, who we would expect to be out for at least four, games, more likely six games. Right now, confidence is high, one day into the preparation for Seattle.