NEW ORLEANS — When Drew Brees went down, you looked at the schedule and you’re thinking that it’s maybe going to be six weeks without Brees and the first two are by far the hardest on the schedule – at Seattle and then at home against a very good Cowboys team that handled the Saints last year – and what happens – with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, the Saints get two wins.

An unbelievable win for the Saints and I thought there were two terrific, through the roof stars in a night of terrific performances. On offense it was Alvin Kamara and it’s been Kamara all year. It’s his sense of balance, his ability to pick his way and not go down. He picked up two really important third downs running the ball in the fourth quarter.

The Saints got the ball with 5:22 left and by the time they gave it up, and they did have to punt it, but there was under two minutes to go and the Cowboys were out of timeouts. Kamara was the difference on offense.

On defense I thought it might have been the best game of Marshon Lattimore’s career. He stuck to Amari Cooper, one of the NFL’s best, and had an unbelievable game. And, when the game was on the line, the Saints defensive line was terrific. They pressured Dak Prescott in that last two-minute drive. David Onyemata got a sack, Cam Jordan was in his face and knocked one ball away. It was just a terrific overall defensive performance.

The Saints are next home to play Tampa and then go to Jacksonville and Chicago before facing Arizona at home. That’s the next four you get – probably all without Drew Brees – all four are winnable.

What started as a very special season – potentially – and then you get Drew Brees hurt – and a lot of people doubted whether the season could still be special, and now, four games in, there is no doubt that something special is brewing. The Saints are 3-1, alone in first place in the NFC South and riding high four games in.