An unbelievable win for the Saints on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

They won 45-35.

The Rams Achilles’ heel all season has been their secondary. Saints head coach Sean Payton said he liked the matchup with Michael Thomas against the Rams’ defense. Thomas exploited them.

Thomas had 211 receiving yards, which is the best single game for receiving yards in Saints history . It breaks Wes Chandler’s record, one of the oldest records in the Saints record book.

Thomas was unbelievable, Alvin Kamara was tremendously slippery, he went over 100 yards, Ben Watson was terrific, and Brees was the star as he continues what’s an MVP caliber season.

The Saints now are at 7-1 and move to the forefront of the NFC. Originally, of course you hope to get to the playoffs. You hope to win the division, you hope to get one of those first-round byes

But at this point the Saints’ goal has to be to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC going into the playoffs and right now they have a great shot.

Technically, the Rams right now are a half-game ahead of the Saints because they haven’t had their bye week yet, but if they come out tied, the Saints will get that tie-breaker for beating the Rams.

The Saints are in great shape. The six-game gauntlet that we talked about weeks ago, where you’re hoping to go 4-2 begins with a win at Baltimore then a win on the road last week at Minnesota and a win at home against the unbeaten Rams.

The Saints go to Cincinnati next week, the sky’s the limit for this team. Right now, this team is shaping up like maybe it could be the Saints’ third Super Bowl run. The first one in 2009 which they won, the second one in 2011 when they didn’t get there, this team could now be the third to make a run.

We’re still in November, it’s too soon to say that, but the Saints right now are the top dogs in the NFC.

