Mouton: Burden on Sean Payton with Michael Thomas out

The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year had ankle surgery earlier this year and may need another surgery according to Payton.

NEW ORLEANS — All season we've sort of been waiting for the return of Mike Thomas. It's not going to happen. Thomas announced on Instagram Wednesday that he will not be able to play this season.

It was interesting in Sean Payton's comments Wednesday, that there didn't seem to be any animosity between the two.

The situation is over for this season and being angry is not gonna do anybody any good. At this point, they have to move forward without Thomas.

It's certainly a blow to the Saints. Thomas is what this offense needs right now, a weapon that can get open in a short passing game.

Without Thomas, things change going forward. It puts a huge burden on Sean Payton to continue figuring out ways to win on offense. In Seattle, Alvin Kamara was really the Saint's only weapon on offense.

This past week against Tampa Bay Deonte Harris was back and the offense looked significantly better. Plus they added Mark Ingram, and they may get Taysom Hill back soon. They hope to get Hill back this week against the Falcons.

Without Thomas the Saint's wide receiver room is weak.

The fact that the Thomas news came out the day after the trade deadline is not a coincidence. I think the Saints pushed the news back.

If it had come out last week, the Saints would have looked like a much more desperate team at the trade deadline. They were shopping for a wideout and couldn't find a deal that they liked. It's interesting that the saints did not act out of desperation.

I can't blame them for not wanting to pay the price for Odell Beckham Jr., his salary this season is over 15 million. He hasn't been a guy you can count on the last couple of years so I get that move.

I also get not going after a guy like Darius Slayton of the New York Giants. Slayton is probably a number three receiver at best and the Saints already have a room full of number three receiver types. Adding another guy like him would not have been a significant upgrade.

One guy on the roster that might have a bigger role going forward is Kevin White. White had a big play against Tampa and the team may look for ways to get the ball into his hands more often.

Look, this makes Sean Payton's job as a play-caller and offensive designer much more interesting. He's going to be a lot more limited knowing you're going the rest of the season without a number one receiver and without a guy who you can even say is a great number two receiver. So the burden is on Payton.