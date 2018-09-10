The biggest difference in the 39-year-old version of Drew Brees is now, more so than at any time in his career, he is limiting mistakes.

At Purdue, he threw 1,678 passes with 45 interceptions and 2.7 percent of his passes were picked off. In San Diego, 2.9 percent were picked off.

And 2.9 percent is not a bad number; that is better than Troy Aikman or Dan Marino for their careers, they're both at 3.0 percent.

In those six great seasons after arriving in New Orleans, from 2006 to 2011, Brees' rate got better with 2.5 percent. However, as the Saints struggled from 2012 to 2016, it went back to 2.9 percent.

Then, the rebirth happened.

In 2017 and 2018, his interception rate is at a career best, with 1.5 percent. For his career, he is the 13th best in NFL history for lowest interception rate. But that number would be the best in NFL history for a career.

That is how the 39-year-old Drew Brees is better than than the 29-year-old Drew Brees, and limiting turnovers is a great way to make a playoff run.

