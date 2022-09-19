Neurosurgeon and spine specialist weighs in on Jameis Winston's back injury

“These are vertebrae fractures that are not going to risk him damage to his spinal cord, damage to his nerves that people often think of.”



Dr. Thomas says the fractures span the mid to lower back, on these spike-like bones that stick out away from the spine. They are not responsible for spine stability, and are not weight bearing. They could be either hairline fractures, like cracks, or avulsion fractures, when a small piece of bone attached to a tendon or ligament, gets pulled away from the main bone.

But the injury goes beyond bone.



“In addition to the injury to the bones themselves, there's obviously soft tissue injury around it. There's usually blood that collects, and also hematoma, and swelling, and those sorts of things, which can be painful,” Dr. Thomas explained.



And it goes beyond those soft tissues.



“Guarding means muscles spasm, which is involuntary contraction of the muscles in order to prevent movement, and you can begin to stiffen up a little bit, and reduce range of motion, and reduce movement certainly.”



The brace Winston was wearing can help absorb some of the blows from defensive ends, but Dr. Thomas says still, range of motion, timing, and ability to perform at peak levels demanded in the NFL, can be affected.



“Soft tissue injuries generally, as the game goes on, and you get repetitive hits, they can stiffen up, and become even more, more painful.”