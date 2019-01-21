NEW ORLEANS — If you're still down after the Saints were robbed on national TV this Sunday, maybe some stress eating could help?

Haydel's Bakery as just the thing.

Haydel's 'No Ref' cookies feature a picture of the referee who missed the infamous 'No Call' with a red line drawn in frosting across his picture.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived. Had the call been made, the Saints could have run the clock before scoring, giving the Rams just seconds to respond.

"Came to the sideline, looked at the football gods and was like, 'Thank you,'" Robey-Coleman said. "I got away with one tonight."

Payton said he talked to the NFL office after the game and was told that Robey-Coleman should have been flagged.

"Not only was it interference, it was helmet to helmet," the coach said. "I don't know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference."

This one really hurt.