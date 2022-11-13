Lecompte: Little reason for hope things will turn around for Saints in '22

They’ve got to figure out a way to get out of this hole and fix these mistakes but these are mistakes that have been creeping up the entire season.

There were not many positives in the Saints loss to the Steelers Sunday afternoon. All facets for the Saints just looked horrible against Pittsburgh.

Offensively there was no rhythm with under 200 yards. The run game mustered just 29 yards and that was an area the Saints wanted to focus on with Andy Dalton at quarterback. He had two turnovers in the game. Afterwards Dennis Allen was asked about a coaching change to try to swing the momentum by bringing in Jameis Winston and putting him back under center. He said he will evaluate that and make a decision going into next week.

Defensively, they struggled against the Steelers. Going into this game the Steelers had zero runs of 20-plus yards. They had four against the Saints. They had six explosive plays, so they were getting their “chunk plays” on the Saints defense and the defense had their issues stopping them.

The same mistakes we’ve seen throughout the season were there. The penalties – 10 for 74 yards. The turnovers – they were minus two and the injuries just caught up to them.

You had basically the left side of your offensive line with backups and missing key parts both offensively and defensively. All of that just creates this big whirlwind of a loss for the Saints, who are now 3-7.

Really, there are no bright spots looking forward. Maybe you can change something at quarterback. Maybe you can get some of the injured players back, but right now this is just a team that isn’t playing good football and it doesn’t look like there’s any hope that there will be a change moving forward unless you probably get some of these guys back and they play better.