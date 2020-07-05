Here is the Saints' 2020 football schedule as we know it.

Home Games are in BOLD.

The Saints have as many as 10 national telecasts, including two Sunday night and two Monday night games and a game on Christmas Day in the Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings.

***The schedule is what the NFL is planning, but, of course, the coronavirus quarantine could effect the season, possibly causing it to start later, be shortened or worse.

- Sunday, Sept. 13 TAMPA BAY 3:25 PM

- Monday, Sept. 21 @Las Vegas 7:15 PM

- Sunday Sept. 27 GREEN BAY 7:20 PM

- Sunday, Oct. 4 @Detroit Noon

- Monday, Oct. 12 LA CHARGERS 7:15 PM

- Bye week

- Sunday, Oct. 25 CAROLINA Noon

- Sunday, Nov. 1 @Chicago 3:25 PM

- Sunday, Nov. 8 @Tampa Bay 7:20 PM

- Sunday, Nov. 15 SAN FRANCISCO 3:25 PM

- Sunday, Nov. 22 ATLANTA Noon

- Sunday, Nov. 29 @Denver 3:05 PM

- Sunday, Dec. 6 @Atlanta Noon

- Sunday, Dec. 13 @Philly 3:25 PM

- Sunday, Dec. 20 KANSAS CITY 3:25 PM

- Friday, Dec. 25 MINNESOTA 3:30 PM

- Sunday, Jan. 3 @Carolina Noon

